Superstar Singer 2: Mohammad Faiz Wins Show, Says 'Cannot Want To Entertain World With My Music'

?Mohammad Faiz has emerged as the winner of Superstar Singer 2. The show held its mega finale on Saturday i.e September 3 in which Faiz beat Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Sayisha Gupta, Aryananda R Babu, and Rituraj to grab the trophy and cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

After emerging as the winner of the show, Faiz expressed his happiness and shared that he had never expected it. “It feels like a dream come true moment for me. Given the competition, I never thought I would win. Just to see my family there cheering for me as my name was announced was such a special moment. While they could not hold back their emotions, I was frozen as I did not know how to react," he told indianexpress.com.

“Ever since I started composing, there has been no looking back for me. I cannot wait to entertain the world with my songs," he added.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Faiz who is in class IX, mentioned that he will balance his studies and singing in the coming days. “Going ahead, I want to focus on my studies and also keep getting better at singing. I want to keep doing riaz and stay connected with the audiences," he told E-Times.

Faiz’s mentor and Indian Idol 12 runner-up Arunita Kanjilal and congratulated her mentee and mentioned that she is super-proud of him. She also wished him a brighter future and said, “This is a huge honour for both of us. I am also very grateful to everyone who has supported and showered their love on Faiz; making him win the coveted title of this season’s ‘Singing Ka Kal.’ I am super proud of Faiz and all the other contestants who have amazed everybody with their melodious voices. I wish all of them lots of love, luck and prosperity for a brighter future."

