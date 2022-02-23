Supreme Court Suggests Changing Title of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 2 Days Before Release

The Supreme Court has reportedly suggested that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team change the title of their upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The suggestion has come amid several cases pending in court, appealing to halt the release of the film. Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead and is set to release this Friday, February 25.

The film has been in controversy for a while now. A few cases, including one by the real-life Gangubai’s adopted son, have been filed against the film. According to Bar and Bench, a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari was “considering an appeal filed against the order of the Bombay High Court that continued the stay on the summons issued by a Mumbai court in a criminal defamation complaint" against Gangubai Kathiawadi producers, Alia, authors S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, the writers of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai based on which the film is being made. The hearing will continue tomorrow, Thursday.

In the case filed by Gangubai’s adopted son, he sought an order restraining Bhansali Productions from producing, directing, or airing promos of any film that is based on the book. This includes Gangubai Kathiawadi as well. On Tuesday, Gangubai Kathiawadi ran into another legal trouble after Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel, a resident of Kamathipura in South Mumbai, filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film. He accused Gangubai Kathiawadi of misrepresenting Kamathipura as a red-light area and depicting the Kathiawadi community in poor light.

Advertisement

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia in the titular role and has been in the making for a while now. The movie, which is Alia and Bhansali’s first collaboration, also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The film was slated to release in 2021 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film has been delayed a few times already.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.