Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Team Visits Ambabai Temple, Avadhoot Gupte Warbles at Shrine

The next season of the popular singing reality show Sur Nava Dhyas Nava will be launched soon. After receiving immense popularity in the previous seasons, the show is all set to make a comeback with a different theme and concept. The team of Sur Nava Dhyas Nava has been going from one city to another to find the best from the pool of talented individuals.

And in this series, the team recently reached Kolhapur for auditions. The team visited the Ambabai temple of Kolhapur and one of the show’s judges Avadhoot Gupte, the renowned music director cum singer, shared his experience on social media. He posted one of the most serene and pure things on the internet today. In the video, he warbled a devotional song from his movie Ek Tara while seated in the sanctum of the temple immersed in devotion.

He wrote in the caption, “Due to COVID-19, we could not come to Kolhapur for the last two years. We decided to come on the occasion of Ganpati, but it got cancelled. But now, thanks to Sur Nava auditions, we are finally here. And the first thing we did was visit the Ambabai temple."

Avadhoot recently shared a post on Instagram announcing the conclusion of the auditions and thanked everyone for their overwhelming support. He wrote, “Heartfelt thanks to the entire Maharashtra for the overwhelming response to the offline and online auditions!"

This season of the show is all set to make a comeback with more entertainment and a brand-new tagline, ‘Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Parva Ganyache Marathi Banyache’.

The first season of the reality show aired in 2018, and Aniruddha Joshi emerged as the winner. Swarali Jadhav won the title in the 2019 show’s second season. The champion of the 2020 season was Akshaya Iyer. Sanmita Dhepe was crowned the winner in 2021.

Meanwhile, the composer currently has a string of projects lined up. As a music director, the artist will showcase his craft in upcoming movies Mogulmardani Chhatrapati Tararani and 8 Don 75. Apart from that, he has also announced his association as a composer in the movie Kolhapur Diaries.

