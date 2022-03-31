Surat Cloth Merchant Makes Unique The Kashmir Files Saree With 300 Colours

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been the talk of the town ever since it hit theatres earlier this month. Narrating the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 insurgency in Kashmir, the film has struck a chord with the masses. However, the makers have also faced accusations of making a propaganda film that manipulates facts.

But again, the ones in support of the film are leaving no stone unturned to show their solidarity with the makers. A cloth merchant in Gujarat’s Surat has uniquely supported the film.

The trader has introduced sarees with pictures of The Kashmir Files actors printed on them. Vinod Kumar Surana from Surat has a shop in Abhinandan Textile Market. According to a report in Aaj Tak, Vinod has made only three sarees of this print and is planning to launch them soon.

At least 300 colours have been used to print this meter-long ‘The Kashmir Files’ saree which has a digital print. While the market in Surat is known to house many attractive sarees for sale, this one has been hogging all the attention for obvious reasons.

Vinod said that he felt the pain of Kashmiri Pandits after watching the movie and wanted to pay a tribute in his way. Hence, he came up with the idea of the saree. Just as the government has exempted the film from tax, he plans to sell these sarees for no profit. Vinod had earlier introduced themed sarees after the surgical strike with prints of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on them.

