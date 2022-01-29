Surbhi Chandna Burs Up the Internet With Her Glamorous Naagin Avatar; See Pics

TV actress Surbhi Chandna is heating the weather as a stunning Naagin. The actress is getting ready for a special episode of the sixth season of the supernatural series Naagin. Surbhi’s most recent photos have undoubtedly sparked fans’ anticipation for the upcoming special episode. It would be intriguing to watch whether Surbhi will make a permanent comeback to Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Surbhi appeared as a Naagin in the 5th season.

The sixth chapter of the otherworldly drama is all set to run on TV soon. The creators of Naagin 6 have just released a new trailer in which the entire OG serpents clan, i.e. Surbhi Chandna, Adaa Khan, and Anita Hassanandani reunite for a Basant Panchami special episode. The makers are touted to reveal the new visage of the Naagin during the special episode.

Surbhi, too, rushed to Instagram to share the most recent images showing her appearance for the special episode. The actress looks stunning in a red cold-shoulder and gold embroidered blouse and a crimson thigh-high slit skirt. The actress was dressed to the nines for her appearance on the show. Her golden jewellery comprising a crescent moon-shaped mangtika, matching earrings, and a nath perfectly complemented her look. Other than that, in some pictures, she can also be seen donning a stunning gold waistband and a thigh band with chains attached to it, which raises the oomph factor of her overall appearance.

Sharing the pictures, Surbhi wrote in the caption, “Adi Naagin ka waar." Fans are swooning over her look and her comment section is being showered with fire emojis. Fans are also eager to know what will happen next in the show and are anticipating Surbhi’s return.

As far as the theme is concerned, this time, the series pits Pandemic versus Naagin. With each season, Ekta Kapoor presents a new pair having blazing chemistry and a captivating love tale. We can’t wait to find out who the fresh leading duo would be.

