Surbhi Chandna Caught In Sticky Situation by Paparazzi; Watch

Having paparazzi tracking your every move could even land celebrities in some tricky situations. This was the case with television actress Surbhi Chandna on Friday. The actress who rose to fame with her role in the TV show Naagin was spotted by the paparazzi, but Surbhi was in no position to pose for the cameras. A video shared on the social media platform showed how the actress, dressed in a silver sequined dress, was making her way to her caravan to take a loo break.

While she made her way, a group of paparazzi called out her name and asked her to pose. She told the paparazzi,"Abhi aa rahi hoon ek minute dijiye bas (I am just coming back, give me a minute).” Paparazzi were quite persistent with their request, and that is when Surbhi explained, “Aap samajhein itne ghante baithi hun main (You understand I have been sitting for long hours)."As she said this, the actress signalled the loo sign. That is when the paparazzi understood. The 32-year-old actress made her way to the vanity van. Surbhi’s honest response to paparazzi has also got netizens reacting. As one of the users commented, “She is so cute."

Surbhi is currently hosting the reality show Hunaarbaaz. The show was earlier hosted by script writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa and stand-up comedian Bharti Singh. However, with Bharti’s maternity leave, Surbhi had to replace her and became the host of the show. After welcoming their baby boy earlier this month, Haarsh and Bharti seemed to have returned to the show already.

Surbhi recently shared a series of pictures from the sets of Hunarbaaz on Instagram, where she was posing with the show judge and veteran cinema actor Mithun Chakraborty. Sharing the post on Instagram, Surbhi added in the caption,"It’s Unbelievable the warmth I have felt on sets around him. He will play along, he respects, he loves, he’s appreciative and he is just the best human ever. Legend for a reason. Mithun Da."

Have you checked Surbhi’s recent Instagram post yet?

