Surbhi Chandna Dodges Question on Relationship Rumours with Karnn Sharma: 'All I Can Say Is...' | Exclusive

Surbhi Chandna caught everyone’s attention when a post by her close friend Karnn Sharma sparked dating rumours in June. The businessman hinted at a possible relationship when he posted an adorable picture of the duo and wrote, “No Measure Of Time With You Will Be Long Enough. But We’ll Start With Forever." The rumours grew stronger when she shared a special birthday post for him earlier this month and used the infinity emoji along with the caption, “9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy."

So, when News18.com caught up with Surbhi Chandna during the promotions of her upcoming Colors show, Sherdil Shergill, we tried to ask her about the special post featuring the rumoured couple. However, Surbhi swiftly dodged the question.

“We’ll speak about Sherdil Shergill. If it is that post you are talking about, I’ll be the happiest to talk about it," she said. However, she did add, “All the posts are very close to my heart. All I can say is, sab ke peeche ek kahani hoti hai. I personally look into everything I put on social media. I try to keep it more relatable, that’s because that’s my personality. And all posts — whether is it for DD (Dheeraj Dhoopar) or anything."

Although Surbhi did not delve into the details about the post featuring her rumoured boyfriend, she did let us in on the reel featuring the best moments from her birthday bash. For the unversed, Surbhi celebrated her 33rd birthday on September 11 and on the special occasion, her friends threw her a surprise party. The party was also attended by Nakuul Mehta.

Spilling the beans on the birthday surprise, Surbhi said, “I am not used to this kind of surprise where I have everybody involved jo actually mera gang hai. I had absolutely no idea. I had a great day (on her birthday) at work, I had DD around, my entire cast, and we had lunch together. We have some memories from Shimla, first shoot schedule of Sherdil Shergill took place in Shimla, so we have some really fond memories from the schedule. So the memories were revisited, we all were sitting and talking, it was nice and cut to I am home and I am told that I have to just get ready and come."

“I didn’t know what was happening. Of course, it was very overwhelming but I haven’t processed the whole thing yet. I was speechless that night. I am usually Ranveer Singh, I talk non-stop but that night gave me a setback in a good way. I still can’t process it," she confessed.

