Surbhi Chandna Hopes Her Show Sherdil Shergill Doesn’t Succumb to TRP Pressure

Surbhi Chandna, who was most recently seen in Naagin 5, is going to play a corporate executive in her upcoming film, Sherdil Shergill. The actress, who has made an effort to steer out of the typical family dramas, describes how this show is produced similarly to a web series. She recommended that all viewers, especially those who were exposed to a range of content during the pandemic, should watch her new show. She said many things changed during the pandemic, and people started consuming all types of content. Her television programme, Sheirdil Sheirgill, is about a strong, fearless, and independent woman. She runs an architectural firm and is a mother as well. I found it difficult.

The actress continued, “I found it challenging. Until now, the show has been shot in a very different way and we are all glad that we have tried something different in the rom-com genre."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Ub-77eldDg" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

TV series frequently begin with a distinct idea but subsequently are compelled to return to the standard social drama due to the audience. Surbhi concurred with this assertion and told that she started by asking her producer if they would give in to the rating pressure and abandon the original plot. But Saurabh Tiwari gave her his word of assurance, saying to “wait and see."

“Let’s make something that we believe in and leave it to the audience. I am hoping that such a beautiful show doesn’t have to succumb to TRP pressure ever," she added.

PeepingMoon.com spoke with the stunning actress before her debut. During the interview, an expert questioned Surbhi, “If the script demands, why not but there’s a limit to bold also. If it comes, I’ll see."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi Chandra has been in intriguing television programmes including Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani, and Naagin 5. Recently, the actress and her Ishqbaaz castmates celebrated her birthday together.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here