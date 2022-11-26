Surbhi Chandna Sets Temperatures Soaring In This Brown Bodycon Midi Dress

Actress Surbhi Chandna is one of the most sought-after new-age actresses in the Hindi Television industry. She made her acting debut in 2009 with a brief stint on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and later appeared in popular TV shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin 5 and Sanjivani, among others. However, she became a household name with her portrayal of Annika Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. Her role received a lot of appreciation from viewers. In addition to her acting prowess, Surbhi is also a quintessential fashion icon. And, her Instagram handle is proof.

The 33-year-old actress never leaves an opportunity to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. And, Surbhi has once again shelled out major fashion goals for fans with a string of stunning pictures from one of her latest photoshoots on Instagram. In the pictures, she donned a sleeveless brown bodycon midi dress with a plunging neckline. The Qubool Hai star let her dress do the talking as she paired it with minimal accessories, which included a pair of designer gold earrings, a chunky gold bracelet in one hand and a stone-encrusted bracelet in the other.

In terms of her makeup, Surbhi opted for a dewy look with glossy pink lips. A mid-parted hairdo left open in soft curls completed her glamorous look.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram post below:

Seeing her photos, one of the users gushed, “You are so pretty," while another called her “Gorgeous." Many others showered her with heart and fire emojis in the comments section of her post.

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna is presently a part of the romantic comedy series Sherdil Shergill. The show is produced by Saurabh Tewari under the banner of Parin Multimedia. Besides Surbhi, it also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role. Sherdil Shergill airs on Colors TV.

Not so long ago, Surbhi shared the screen space with Arjun Bijlani in the music video of Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar, sung by Yaseer Desai.

