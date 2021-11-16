Surbhi Jyoti Is Not Attending Shraddha Arya's Wedding; Here's Why

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Rahul Sharma today on November 16, in Delhi. The news of her marriage came as a surprise to her fans, but they have been constantly showering her with love and blessings. The wedding ceremony is said to be attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

During an exclusive chat with ETimes, Naagin 3 fame Surbhi Jyoti was asked whether she will be attending Shraddha’s wedding as the two are good friends. Surbhi replied that the ceremony is a very private, small family function. She mentioned that the threat of COVID-19 still persists, hence it is quite risky to call many people for the wedding. Though the actress will not be attending the event, she extended all love and luck for the to-be bride.

When questioned about her own wedding plans, Surbhi said that a lot of her friends are getting hitched this wedding season, but it does not mean that she is also getting married. “I will eventually maybe, probably I have no idea," she said.

Advertisement

Surbhi has constantly been in news for her back-to-back music albums and projects. She was recently featured in an album with Raftaar, titled Ghana Kasoota. The actress rose to fame with the show, Qubool Hai. She next featured in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai but it did not give her the desired success. Later, Surbhi won hearts as Naagin Bela in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Naagin 3. She has been seen in a host of reality shows including Khatra Khatra Khatra, Ace of Space, Dance Deewane, and Masterchef India 6as a special guest. The actress also did a cameo as the Moon Princess in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

After enjoying a successful run in the television industry, Surbhi has shifted her focus to the OTT platform. She recently made her Hindi movie debut alongside Jassie Gill, in Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.