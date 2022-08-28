Surbhi Jyoti’s Maldives Sunkissed Pics In A White Bikini Raise the Hotness Bar; Check Here

TV actress Surbhi Jyoti is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. She became a household name after taking up amazing roles in shows like Qubool Hain, Qubool Hain 2 and Naagin. She is super active on social media and keep entertaining her fans with funny and trending reels. On Sunday, Surbhi Jyoti caught our attention after she uploaded gorgeous sunkissed pictures from her Maldives vacation. Her photographs looked dreamy and surreal, as she stood by the waters and sunbathed under the Maldivian sun.

The 34-year-old star shared a series of photographs from her Maldives holiday and all of them are as gorgeous as they can be. She enjoyed a number of things while in there. She served her fans with the best beach looks, aesthetic photographs with rich and picturesque Maldives backdrops and more. While the actress keep reminiscing about her blissful vacay in the Maldives and sharing pictures, on Sunday she dropped a set of sizzling pics in white bikini and her fans are all for it. The actress is seen flaunting her sunkissed glow, as she wore a pair of chunky shades and left her shiny stands open.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Want them dread … ‍♀️ #holiday #maldives #gratitude."

Check Surbhi’s post here:

Soon after the pics hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of Surbhi’s fans chimed unto the comments section to shower compliments on the actress.

One fan wrote, “Gorgeous," another added, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!! ❤️🌹."

Well, this isn’t the first time Surbhi has treated fans to amazing glimpses of her Maldivian vacay.

Earlier, Surbhi posted a video on Instagram as she summarised her Maldivian trip in a couple of snippets from the location. In the video, we see Surbhi enjoying her time at the beach, clad in sexy monokini. The actress started the clip with a glimpse of herself in a black bikini followed by glimpses of her travelling by air, in a boat, and taking a dip in sea. The actress seems to have enjoyed a lot during her stay at the picturesque location.

Soon after the video was posted, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one fan wrote, “You’re Setting Fire On Instagram ," another added, “Heavenly & Absolutely looking gorgeous can’t take my eye’s off at you my hottie u r every look is so attractive and charming and my favourite ❤️."

