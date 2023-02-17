Tollywood actress Surekha Vani is one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. She has charmed her way into the hearts of many with her impressive performances in films like Dirty Hari, Aaradugula Bullet, Achari America Yatra, and Tej I Love You. Surekha, who was married to director Suresh Teja, lost her husband in 2019. Suresh was battling with a prolonged illness. Surekha and Suresh’s daughter Supritha is yet to make an appearance in films. However, that doesn’t stop the 21-year-old from hogging the limelight.

Supritha is an avid social media user. From flaunting her on-fleek style quotient to jetting off to travel vacations, the daughter of the Tollywood actress makes sure to keep fans posted on her whereabouts. Recently, Supritha seems to have unlocked her travel mode once again. She has flown to Goa, blessing our feed with snippets of her Insta-worthy pictures.

Advertisement

In the first string of photos, Supritha appears to be relaxing on a couch, facing the sea. She can be seen decked up in a pretty, patterned, multi-coloured dress. She kept her hair open for the click, lounging on the seat, sporting a smile.

Advertisement

As for the following set of images, the 21-year-old seemed to visit a pub. Exuding casual, boho-chic vibes, Supritha emanated vacation vibes, donning a striking blue co-ord set, having distinct white patterns. She teamed up her easy-breezy attire with a shrug of the same colour and pattern. The young lady rounded off her beach-ready avatar with a checkered sling bag, sunglasses, and open hair, winning hearts with her radiant smile.

Advertisement

Supritha also offered glimpses of her Goa vacation via an Instagram reel. In the video, she spent her time on the sandy beach, as the waves crashed on the shore. Twirling in her blue and white co-ord set, Surekha’s daughter exhibited serenity at its best, against the backdrop of a setting sun.

Supritha’s holiday clicks soon grabbed the eyeballs of netizens who marked their presence in the comments. “Stunning as always" gushed one user. “Gorgeous" quipped another. “You stole my heart," lavished a third admirer.

Besides sharing pictures of her glamorous photoshoots, Supritha also entertains the masses with her quirky Instagram videos and dance choreographies. On her YouTube channel, she frequently drops mini vlogs with her mother Surekha Vani.

Read all the Latest Movies News here