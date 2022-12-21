Surekhavani, Daughter Supritha Pose With Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Fame Jaswanth Padala

Surekhavani is a noted face in the Telugu entertainment industry. She has made a name for herself by acing the roles of mother, daughter-in-law and wife in Telugu movies. She is known for her performance in films like Induvadana, Lisaa, Tej I Love You, and Juvva, to name a few. Surekha was married to Suresh Teja. However, Suresh passed away in 2019 due to a prolonged illness. The couple has a daughter together – Supritha.

According to reports, Supritha is all set to make her acting debut in Tollywood. The mother-daughter duo has an active social media presence. They often share glimpses of their personal life on these platforms. Recently, a photo of them with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 fame Jaswanth Padala, aka Jessie, has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the photo, Jessie looked dashing in an all-black outfit, comprising a black velvet shirt and black denim jeans. Supritha, on the other hand, rocked a floral corset top paired with a leather mini skirt. And Surekhavani donned a multicoloured floral printed dress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaswanth Padala left the Bigg Boss Telugu house owing to health issues. He was battling vertigo for over a week before his exit from the show. Jessie is gearing up for his big-screen debut with Saandip Mytreya’s Error 500. The film’s release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

On the other hand, Surekhavani began her career as a news anchor. While studying in class eight, she got an opportunity on a local TV channel for anchoring a children’s show in Vijayawada. She later hosted various shows like Maa Talkies and Heart Beat on Maa TV. Surekhavani made her acting debut in 2005 with the Telugu romantic drama Seenugadu Chiranjeevi Fan. The film was helmed by Poosala Radha Krishna, and it featured Akula Vijay Vardhan and Adin Khan in the lead roles.

