Suresh Babu Planning Telugu Remake of Malayalam Film Bro Daddy With This Father-Son Duo

Producer Suresh Babu is known for making remakes of Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu films. Now, he is in the process of acquiring rights to the recently released Malayalam film, Bro Daddy, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj. Suresh was looking for a story to feature his brother Venkatesh Daggubati with his son Rana Daggubati. Suresh Babu’s dream for years seems to be coming true as he will be producing the film starring his brother and son.

Bro Daddy is a 2022 Malayalam comedy-drama film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas. The film was released on January 26 on Disney+Hotstar. Witnessing a good hype around the film, Suresh decided to make a Telugu remake of it, reports said. He is now in talks with the makers of Bro Daddy to finalise the deal for remake rights of the movie.

Impressed by the story of the film, Suresh believes that the father and son characters played by Mohanlal and Prithviraj respectively are ideal for Venkatesh and Rana to play in a film produced by him. The story of the film revolves around a son who can’t keep up with the antics of his father and is determined to live his life on his terms. The son falls in love with a girl and his father helps him in eloping with the girl resulting in hilarious mistakes.

Prithviraj’s previous directorial Lucifer (2019) is also being recreated in Telugu starring Chiranjeevi. The makers have released his recent film Bro Daddy in Malayalam version on Disney+Hotstar without dubbing it.

Actor Rana Daggubati will be sharing screen space with his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati for the first time in a web series titled Rana Naidu. The web series will stream on Netflix.

