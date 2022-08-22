Suresh Gopi’s Mei Hoom Moosa To Hit The Theatres This September

Mollywood actor Suresh Gopi has been busy working on his upcoming movie Mei Hoom Moosa. For this project, he has teamed up with Vellimoonga director Jibu Jacob. But the film has completed its shooting recently and now the makers have announced the release date of the movie, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30.

Sharing the official poster of the film, the official team page sg official team wrote, “All hail the gallant Moosa! Coming to the cinemas next month. Here’s a fan design for Mei Hoon Moosa." Seeing the post, fans showered good wishes for the project.

Directed by Jibu Jacob, Mei Hoom Moosa has been filmed in many locations, including Kargil, Wagah Border, Delhi, Jaipur, and several others. The movie is written by Rubesh Rain. Vishnu Narayanan handled the cinematography and the editing was done by Sooraj ES. Sreenath Sivasankaran has composed music for the Suresh Gopi starrer and the lyrics of the songs are penned down by Sajjad, Rafeeq Ahammed, and BK Harinarayanan.

The movie features Poonam Bajwan and Saiju Kurup in the prominent supporting roles along with several other talented actors including Johny Antony, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, Major Ravi, Kannan Sagar, Sashankan Mayyanadu, Midhun Ramesh, Ashwini, Saran, Jijina, and Srinda.

The movie is based on a real-life incident and marks Suresh Gopi’s 253rd film. He will be seen portraying a Muslim character.

The film is a huge budget project, and the story takes place between 1998 and 2018. The movie deals with socially relevant topics along with some humorous elements. Poonam Bajwa will be seen as the female lead in the film. Fans are now eagerly waiting for this complete entertainer and apart from this, the movie will also have a pan-Indian release.

On the other hand, Suresh Gopi is now at the peak of his success as his recently released Paappan which is an investigation thriller received an overwhelming response from the viewers and turned out to be one of the most successful movies in Malayalam recently.

