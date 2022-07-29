Suresh Gopi’s Paappan, Directed by Joshiy, Out in Theatres

One of Malayalam cinema’s greatest all-time actor-director duos Suresh Gopi-Joshiy’s much-awaited film Paappan is out. The crime thriller drama, scripted by RJ Shaan, marks Gopi’s collaboration with popular filmmaker Joshiy after almost a decade.

Apart from Suresh Gopi, the movie stars Kaniha, Neeta Pillai, Nyla Usha, Gokul Suresh, Chandunath, Asha Sharath, Tini Tom, and Vijayaraghavan in eminent roles.

Suresh Gopi plays Abraham Mathew Mathan, a retired cop, while Neeta, who was last seen in The Kung Fu Master, portrays the character of his daughter. Nyla Usha plays the female lead in the new Malayalam film. Paappan has Gokul Suresh sharing the screen with his father Suresh Gopi for the first time.

Suresh Gopi and Joshiy previously collaborated on superhits like Lelam, Pathram, and Vazhunoor. Prior to Paappan, they worked together in the 2014 film Salmaan Kashmir, which was a box office flop.

Advertisement

The film Paappan, scripted by RJ Shaan is Joshiy’s follow-up to Porinju Mariam Jose, which starred Joju George and Nyla.

David Kachappilly bankrolled Paappan, who also backed Porinju. Ajay David Kachappilly, who handled the camera of Porinju, shot Paappan too. Jakes Bejoy provided the background score to the film, while Shyam Sasidharan took care of the editing.

The film unit completed the filming back in January this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here