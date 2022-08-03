Suresh Gopi's Paappan Gets Pan-India Release, UFO Cine Media Bags Distribution Rights

Mollywood Superstar Suresh Gopi is back on the big screen with his suspense-thriller Paappan. The film is smashing the box-office numbers with Rs 11.56 crores following its release on July 29. The film is running a full house and is now set to go for its pan-India release on August 05. The UFO Cine Media Network has acquired distribution rights for other states of the films.

Columnist and entertainment industry tracker, Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, “Paappan- Suresh Gopi mass entertainer from veteran Joshiy is turning out to be a super hit in Kerala, and theatres are overjoyed. Now its pan India theatricals have been snapped by UFO Cine Media Network for a huge amount! Rest of India release August 05."

The plot of the film is an investigation into a series of murders that has a link to another murder in the past. Suresh portrayed the character of Abraham Mathew Mathan, a retired cop, while Neeta, who was last seen in The Kung Fu Master, portrays the character of his daughter, Vincy Mathew. Nyla Usha plays the female lead in the new Malayalam film.

Apart from Suresh Gopi, Paappan also features Kaniha, Neeta Pillai, Nyla Usha, Gokul Suresh, Chandunath, Asha Sharath, Tini Tom, and Vijayaraghavan in eminent roles. For the first time, Gokul is sharing the screen space with his father Suresh Gopi.

Paappan has been helmed by Joshiy and marks Suresh’s collaboration with the filmmaker after almost a decade. The actor-director duo has served the audience with superhit films like Lelam, Pathram, and Vazhunoor.

The film is the sequel of Joshiy’s Porinju Mariam Jose, which featured Joju George and Nyla in key roles.

On the management front, the crime thriller drama has been written by RJ Shaan. David Kachappilly backed the film, and Ajay David Kachappilly handled the camera. Jakes Bejoy produced the background score for the film, while Shyam Sasidharan edited the film.

