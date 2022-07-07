Suriya 39: Pooja Hegde To Play Female Lead In Siva’s Directorial?

South’s popular actor Suriya is all set for his next film with director Siva. Reportedly, Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in the film, which is tentatively titled as Suriya 39. The film was delayed due to several changes in the crew and producers. Now, the makers of Radhe Shyam and Saaho will be producing the film.

It is being reported that the makers of Suriya’s film have already approached Pooja and she has also given her nod for the film. The actress’ fans are now waiting for an official confirmation on the project.

Pooja Hegde made heads turn with her role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. Post which, she appeared in Prabhas’ much-awaited project Radhe Shyam. However, the pan-India film failed at the box office.

Reports also suggest that after Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde is one of the popular names in the South film industries and filmmakers are keen to cast her in their films.

At present, Pooja Hegde is working with Mahesh Babu in SSMB28. She also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan in Bollywood.

On the other hand, Suriya is basking in the success of his last released films, which have been blockbusters and shattered many records. He was last seen in a full-fledged role in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was released in March 2022.

The actor was also seen in cameos and supporting roles. Last, he was seen in a supporting role in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Both the films were a hit and Suriya’s short appearances were also praised.

Now, Suriya is shooting for his 41st film. The film is being directed by Bala and Krithi Shetty is playing the female lead.

