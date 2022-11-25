Suriya 42 Team To Head To Sri Lanka For The Film’s Final Schedule

Ever since the motion poster of Suriya 42 went viral on social media, it has taken over the internet. This untitled project is South star Suriya’s 42nd film. It appears to be a fantasy period drama in which the actor essays the role of a warrior. Bollywood actress Disha Patani will play the female lead in the project. Siva is directing the movie, which will be released worldwide in 3D and in ten different languages. This will be Suriya’s debut period drama and first collaboration with director Siva.

A new update from the set of Suriya 42 has come up, where it’s said that the team is heading to Sri Lanka to shoot some sequences from the climax. A source said that it will be a 60-day schedule. The makers haven’t revealed the other cast members’ names and specifics. Suriya’s supporters swarmed to the post’s comment section, as soon as the motion poster was live to share their enthusiasm.

One Twitter user wrote, “Wow, what a great and wonderful surprise and something totally unexpected. I’m eagerly waiting to see it All The best. #Suriya42 @Suriya_offl anna (sic)," another user said, “Trust me, this is a Massive picture and will surely be a trademark and trendsetter for sure est wishes na (sic)."

Meanwhile, Suriya and his platoon are presently basking in the success of his National Award victory. The actor recently entered the National Award for Stylish Actor for his performance in the film Soorarai Pottru. Interestingly, the film is now being recast in Hindi, making Suriya enter Bollywood as a sponsor. The actor will be financing the Hindi remake of the film, which will feature Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar as the lead. His other forthcoming films include Tamil flicks Vaadivasal, a movie with Bala, and Vikram 2 — in which he plays the main antagonist.

