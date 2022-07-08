Suriya, Amitabh Bachchan Among 5 Stars To Release Teaser of Ponniyin Selvan Today

The Tamil teaser of the much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: part 1 will be released by actor Suriya at 6:00 PM on Friday. Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan will be publishing the teaser in Hindu, Mohanlal in Malayalam, Rakshit Shetty in Kannda and Mahesh Babu in Telugu.

The official notification for the teaser release has been issued by the production house. The teaser launch ceremony will be held similarly at the Chennai Trade Center. The movie will be released in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi and is creating a huge buzz around the country.

The Mani Ratnam directorial is based on the classic Tamil Novel of the same name by author Kalki. It will open in cinemas in two parts, with the first part hitting the theatres on September 30 this year in five languages.

Set in the 10th century, the movie surrounds the epic fantasy drama and shows the ongoing crisis and dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors.

Ponniyin Selvan is considered to be among the most expensive projects ever taken in Indian cinemas. It has an all-star cast including Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Jayaram, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. The movie has created a huge buzz with its cast around the country.

Aishwarya will be making her comeback to acting with this film after a long time. She will be playing the role of Nandini in the film, while Trisha is Kundavai, Jayam Ravi is Arulmozhi Varman, and Karthi is Vandhiyathevan.

Ravi Varman is the face behind the cinematography of the forthcoming film. The editor of the movie is Sreekar Prasad and AR Rahman will be the music director. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is going to be handling production design.

