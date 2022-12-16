Home » News » Movies » Suriya And Nayanthara Start Shooting For Suriya 42 in Chennai

Suriya 42, directed by Siruthai Siva and starring Suriya, has wrapped one schedule in Goa. Yogi Babu and Disha Patani are included in this present Ennore program.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 17:51 IST

Chennai, India

Suriya 42, his ongoing movie with Siruthai Siva, has generated a lot of interest among fans.
Siruthai Siva’s 42nd movie starring Suriya is moving along quickly, according to reports. Bollywood actress Disha Patani finished a schedule in Goa with Suriya in September, and she is currently in Chennai filming at Ennore. The team will travel throughout Tamil Nadu to complete the remaining shooting over this month-long schedule.

This movie will be finished considerably quicker than anticipated because Suriya’s project with filmmaker Bala has been shelved.

Suriya 42, his ongoing movie with Siruthai Siva, has generated a lot of interest among fans. The movie is expected to include a lot of action and a scorching romantic track. A team member of Disha Patani posted a picture of the lead pair in Chennai on her Instagram feed. The fans of Disha and Suriya are crazy about this. What is their next destination?

According to sources, Suriya will play two roles in this film, one set in the present and the other in a previous age, akin to superhit movies like Magadheera or Bimbisara. When they started filming on September 9, Suriya had already shared the movie’s motion poster.

It’s expected that the fantasy action adventure will be released in 3D. In the movie, will Disha Patani play a princess? We must wait and observe.

“I am pumped to announce my next alongside Suriya sir and Siva sir," Disha said in a statement. She expressed her gratitude to be a part of a production this big. Disha added, “The role I am portraying is rather distinctive, and I am eager to introduce the audience to my never-before-seen avatar".

The cast includes Anand Raj, Yogi Babu, Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Mahat Raghavendra. The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Vetri is the photographer.

first published: December 16, 2022, 17:49 IST
last updated: December 16, 2022, 17:51 IST
