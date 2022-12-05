Suriya Exits Bala Directorial Vanangaan; Filmmaker Releases Statement

Popular Tamil director Bala has confirmed that Surya has opted out of his upcoming Tamil film Vanangaan. Earlier this year, the director announced his collaboration with the South star for this upcoming action drama. On Sunday, the national award-winning filmmaker released a statement on his Twitter account, announcing the exit of Suriya from the film. The director said that after making certain changes to the film, he was not sure whether it would have suited the character of Suriya or not. He even confirmed that the decision has been taken by mutual agreement.

The statement released on Twitter read, “I wanted to direct a movie called Vanangaan with my brother Suriya. But due to some changes in the story, I now have doubts whether this story will be suitable for Suriya. He has full faith in me and in this story. It is my duty as a brother to not cause any embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect, and trust. So, both of us have discussed and unanimously decided that Suriya will withdraw from the movie. It was a decision he made in his best interest, although he was saddened by it".

This movie would have marked the third collaboration between the director and the actor. But now the director will cast Suriya in some other project, where he could do justice to the actor’s character. They both had worked together on cult classic films such as Nandha and Pithamagan. Now fans have to wait a little longer for the two to join forces once again.

His statement read, “The Suriya that I saw in Nandha; the Suriya that you saw in Pithamagan, we both will get together something similar at the right time, for sure."

Suriya’s production house, 2D Entertainment, has also withdrawn from producing the film.

The film also features Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Krithi will be the love interest of the lead actor, while Mamitha Baiju is going to play the role of his sister. With this, it is yet to be disclosed who will be the new lead actor in this Bala directorial.

Suriya was last seen in Kamal Haasan’s latest release, Vikram. He essayed the role of the antagonist, Rolex. The film was a huge hit at the box office. The actor gained popularity in films like Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vaaranam Aayiram and Kaakha Kaakha.

The actor is all set to make his debut in Bollywood as a producer. He will be soon releasing the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

