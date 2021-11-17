Suriya Fans Upset Over Silence of Top South Stars on Jai Bhim Controversy

The silence of top stars including, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Ajith, has left the Suriya fans extremely disappointed. The fans expected these larger-than-life superstars to back Suriya after his film Jai Bhim landed in a controversy.

The makers of the film have been accused of insulting the Vanniyar community. The villain in the film named Guru Murthy belonged to this community. The community believes that the name of the Vanniyar Sangam leader, Kadu Vetti Guru, has been used as the character of guilty in the film.

Pamaka youth leader Anbumani Ramadass has issued a statement and said, “The Vanniyar community will block the screening of the film in theatres. We will not allow this film to be shown to the audience; it is defaming our community."

The fans, the public, and political parties, including the Communists and Vizika, have been extending their support to Suriya. Several south superstars have also backed Suriya on social media.

Suriya’s 39th film also features actor Prakash Raj, Karnan actor Rajisha Vijayan and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles. However, it is an undeniable fact that Suriya has earned more love from the people after the controversy.

Jai Bhim is a Tamil-language legal drama, currently streaming on digital OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

