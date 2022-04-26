Suriya Forays Into Bollywood as Producer of Soorarai Pottru's Hindi Remake

Actor Suriya has entered the Hindi cinema as a producer with his much-acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru, which is being remade in Hindi. Sudha Kongara is wielding the megaphone of the remake. Announcing the project, the makers via the 2D Entertainment Twitter account shared a poster of the film and a few other pictures of the team.

“We are extremely elated to be commencing the shoot of our first Hindi Project. Happy to be associated with @akshaykumar Sir @vikramix Sir, @Abundantia_Ent & @CapeOfGoodFilm #SooraraiPottruInHindi," the tweet read.

On Monday (April 25), with a simple puja, the Hindi remake went on floors in Mumbai, while the shooting is set to begin on Tuesday in the city.

Suriya, the leading hero of Kollywood, started his 2D Entertainment production company in 2013. Among the films released under the 2D Entertainment banner are Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru, Oh My Dog, 24, and Pasanga 2.

2D Entertainment is currently busy producing M. Muthaiah’s directorial Viruman starring Karthi.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead, the film is directed by Sudha Kongara. G.V. Prakash Kumar will compose the music. 2D Entertainment is producing the film in association with leading Hindi filmmaker Vikram Malhotra.

The anticipation for the film has increased as Akshay Kumar stars in the remake. The Khiladi fame has already caught the attention of the Tamil masses after his stint in the antagonist role in Rajinikanth’s 2.0 film.

About Soorarai Pottru

The Tamil super hit film, ever since its release, has been setting records. Soorarai Pottru was released in 2020 and was selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars 2021.

