Suriya Gets Police Protection as Etharkkum Thunindhavan Hits Theatres

Actor Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan has hit the theatres on Thursday, March 10. And, it seems all is not well at the actor’s end. A section of people has demanded that Suriya’s film shouldn’t be screened until the actor issues an apology. And, as a result of this, the police have provided protection to Suriya’s residence in Chennai. So why are these people seeking an apology? It’s because of Suriya’s Jai Bhim.

Earlier, the state secretary of the PMK student union, Vijayavarman, in a letter to the Theatre Owners’ Association, had asked not to screen Suriya’s film. The letter stated that unless the actor gives a public apology, Suriya’s films will not be screened. “On behalf of PMK and the Vanniyar Sangam, I request that actor Surya’s films not be screened in Cuddalore district until he publicly apologises to the people of the Vanniyar community for portraying Vanniyars in a derogatory and violent manner in his film Jai Bhim," the letter read.

Suriya’s film Jai Bhim had created a lot of controversy in the initial weeks of its release, last year, as the film was said to portray the Vanniyars community in a bad light.

The film Jai Bhim, based on the life of Rajakannu, an Irular man who was slain in police custody, was released in November 2021. Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, a former union minister and current head of the Pattali Makkal Katchi’s youth wing, wrote a letter to Suriya and the filmmakers after the film’s release, claiming that the film had retained the names of all the real-life characters except the police officer responsible for Rajakannu’s death.

The Vanniyar Sangam had filed a criminal complaint against Suriya, the director, and Amazon Prime for defaming and insulting Vanniyars in the film Jai Bhim.

Meanwhile, Etharkkum Thunindhavan is directed by Pandiraj. The film stars Suriya and Priyanka Mohan in the lead role. Etharkkum Thunindhavan was initially scheduled for theatrical release on December 24, 2021, coinciding with the Christmas weekend.

