Suriya Gifts Gold Coins Worth Rs 1 Crore to 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ Team. Here's Why

Actor Suriya is currently riding on the success of his recently released film ‘Jai Bhim’. Meanwhile, he has also completed the shooting of his next film ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ which is also based on a social issue. The Tamil movie is marking the third collaboration between Suriya and director Pandiraj after ‘Pasanga 2’ and ‘Kadaikutty Singam’. He has donated gold worth Rs 1 crore among the team members of Etharkkum Thunindhavan, media reports said.

He has reportedly gifted gold coins to all the actors and technicians of his next film.

As per the media reports, actor Suriya gifted the gold coins to make the film a “memorable experience for the team."

The shooting of the action thriller, written and directed by Pandiraj, has been completed. Director made a special announcement on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

In Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Suriya will be playing the character of a strong social fighter. He will be seen battling for women’s safety in the film. Priyanka Mohan is the female lead in the film. The film will also see Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponnavannan, Saran and Soori in supporting roles.

The film bankrolled by Sun Pictures will have the music composed by D Imman.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is going to be the 40th film of Suriya. The makers released the first look of Suriya in July this year. The first look and title of the film were unveiled on July 22, a day before actor Suriya’s birthday on July 23.

In the first look, Suriya is seen walking into a factory while holding a sword in his hand. The short clip shows a series of close-up shots featuring Suriya with upbeat background music of an intriguing thriller.

Though the makers are yet to announce the release date, reports say that the film will release in January next year.

