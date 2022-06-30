Suriya 'Humbly' Accepts The Academy’s Invite to Join Oscars Committee; Kamal Haasan Reacts

Suriya has accepted the invitation from The Academy to join the Oscars committee via a post on Twitter. The Tamil actor, along with Bollywood star Kajol, was among the 397 people that have been invited to become members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Jai Bhim star took to Twitter and ‘humbly’ accepted the invite.

“Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud!!" Suriya tweeted. The actor received wishes from many, including Vikram star Kamal Haasan.

The actor on Twitter said that he was proud of Suriya. “Glad my brother @Suriya_offl treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be proud brother to join the crowd of excellence," Kamal tweeted. Suriya sweetly replied, “Thank you anna."

Meanwhile, Kajol is yet to react publicly about the honour. While we wait for a statement from the actress, her actor-husband Ajay Devgn has reacted to the invite. He took to his Instagram Stories and wrote a sweet note for her. “Congratulations to Kajol for being invited on Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud. Also congrats to all the other invitees," Ajay said.

According to Hollywood Reporter, if the invitation is accepted, Suriya, Kajol and others on the list will be able to cast their vote for the Oscar nominations and winners. According to Deadline, the invitees this year include 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners. The list also features about 44% of women and 37% of the group belong to underrepresented communities.

Besides Kajol and Suriya, the list includes Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Paramount chief Brian Robbins and Disney general entertainment chief Dana Walden. Kajol and Suriya are yet to react to the invitation.

