Suriya Pens An Emotional Note In Memory Of A Fan

Actor Suriya has expressed condolences after one of his fans passed away due to prolonged illness. The actor has also shared a note for Rajendran on Twitter.

Along with a picture of his fan, Suriya, in a moving note, said, “My brother from Pondicherry named Rajendran, who has a grandson and is right over me, left us due to ill health. His unacceptable loss plunges him back into grief. I share the grief of his family as a brother."

People on the social media platform has penned “miss you" note for Rajendran.

A few have praised Suriya for his heartwarming gesture. “You are a really great human. Love you."

Meanwhile, Ajith fans have also extended their condolences to Rajendran’s family.

The news comes days after, Suriya’s fan club secretary Jagadish lost his life due to an accident. When Suriya came to know about the news he immediately visited his house in Namakkal to pay his last respects.

On the work front, Suriya made a commercially successful cinematic debut in Vasanth’s Nerrukku Ner in 1997. Later he acted in various popular movies like Periyanna, Nandha, Pithamagan, Ghajini, Aaru, Vel, Ayan, Singam, NGK, Jai Bheem and many more.

He was recently seen in the Tamil language action thriller film Vikram. The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The film stars Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Suriya made a cameo appearance. Overall the movie received positive reviews from the critics.

