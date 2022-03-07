Suriya Pitches For Introducing Agriculture To Younger Generation

Actor Suriya has asserted that agriculture and issues related to it should be introduced to the younger generation. The actor said that his children may not be aware that paddy grows in fields as they feel that it is bought from shops. He said it is very important to teach children how difficult and important agriculture is.

Suriya made these comments while speaking at the Uzhavan Awards–22 events held on March 5 at the Sir. Pitti Theagaraya Auditorium, T.Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. At the event organized by actor Karthi’s Uzhavan foundation, selected farmers were honoured with the Uzhavan award along with a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh.

In his speech, Suriya said that the noble work done by Karthi for farmers through the Uzhavan foundation is similar to what he had done with his Agaram foundation.

“It has been nearly 18 years since the Agaram foundation started working. Nearly 5,000 students have benefitted from this foundation. It is very disheartening that agriculture is given the least importance in education even though many people even today are involved in agriculture," he said.

Suriya also emphasised the importance of introducing agriculture to the younger generation.

Suriya then narrated an interesting anecdote from his childhood. Suriya described how their house had a withered plant. Their gardener decided to cut it down. He and Karthi then thought that if they talked, the plant would grow again.

Suriya said that he asked the plant why it couldn’t grow when others were blooming. Suriya talked about how his brother Karthi took care of that withered plant and it grew taller. Their gardener, humorously, remarked that maybe the plant heard them talking.

In Uzhavan Awards-22, a total of 6 awards were given to the selected farmers and agro groups. Each awardee had been provided with a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh. These farmers and agro groups incorporated innovations like water reclamation, organic farming, traditional seed recovery, etc. in agriculture.

