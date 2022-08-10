Suriya Poses With Wife Jyothika As Couple Makes Surprise Visit to Mumbai, Leaves Fans Excited

Suriya Sivakumar, popularly known as Suriya, has established himself as a household name. All thanks to his impeccable acting prowess, the actor needs no introduction. Suriya never fails to captivate the fans’ attention with his charisma whenever he steps out. Speaking of which, he was recently seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. And guess what? He wasn’t alone. The paparazzi spotted Suriya and his wife Jyothika as they were leaving the eatery.

In the video shared by paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, Suriya was seen donning a white and grey striped shirt that he had paired with black trousers. Whereas, his wife slipped in a white top with floral prints and a pair of denim trousers. The couple greeted the paparazzi with utter modesty and also posed for the cameras. The fans, as a result, found their humbleness heart-warming and flooded the comment section. One Instagram user commented, “Not it’s time to South actor’s take over the whole Bollywood. Habibi come to Mumbai," while another user wrote, “So humble compared to so-called Bollywood stars."

Talking about Suriya, he has been in the Tamil industry since 1997. From his stint in Soorarai Pottru to Jai Bhim, he has managed to touch people’s hearts to the core with his movies. These two movies have also brought him recognition by the Oscars. He also appeared in movies like Vaaranam Aayiram, Ayan, Vikram and more.

On the upcoming work front, Suriya will be starring in Vetrimaaran’s directorial Vaadivaasal. The movie is anticipated to release next year. The actors that will be seen alongside him in the flick are Andrea Jeremiah and Ameer Sultan. Furthermore, he will also be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film which has not been titled yet.

