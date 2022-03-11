Suriya Receives Grand Welcome in Kochi During Promotion of Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Tamil star Suriya recently visited Kochi for the promotion of his latest film Etharkkum Thunindhavan and he received a grand welcome from his fans in Kerala. The pictures of his fans gathering in a large number to welcome the star in Kochi are going viral on the internet. Surya’s fans came from different parts of the state, like Kollam and Kottayam, to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Suriya has a huge fan following in Kerala. The promotional event was organised at Saritha theatre in Kochi. Suriya even shook hands with a few fans and posed for a selfie with them. A few of his fans were seen crying in joy after seeing their favorite actor in person.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan, written and directed by Pandiraj, was released in theatres on March 10. The revenge drama marks theatrical release of any Suriya starrer film after three years. Earlier, Suriya’s two movies— Jai Bheem and Soorarai Pottru— were released on OTT platforms due to the restrictions amid the pandemic. Both the films received a huge response from the viewers.

Advertisement

Produced under the banner of Sun Pictures, Etharkkum Thunindhavan features Priaynak Arul Mohan as the female lead while Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, Suri, Sibi, Devadarshini and Jayaprakash are playing pivotal roles. The film’s storyline revolves around a man Kannabiran who fights to give justice to women in his village.

The filming of the movie started on February 15, 2021, and it has been shot in diverse locations like Goa, Madurai, Chennai, Karaikudi, and Courtallam. Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been released globally in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Surya will be seen next in the upcoming Tamil film Vaadivaasal, which is being directed by Vetrimaaran. The film is expected to hit the theatres in the coming months under the banner of V Creations.

The story of Vaadivaasal revolves around the Jallikattu game and has been adapted from a novel by CS Chellappa.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.