Suriya Shares 1st Look Poster, Title of His Next With Director Bala

On the special occasion of Director Bala’s birthday, actor Suriya shared the first look poster and title of their upcoming movie, Vanangaan. The movie, which was known as Suriya 41, has now been announced as Vanangaan. The shooting of the film is now progressing at a brisk pace. Director Bala celebrated his 56th birthday on July 11. Suriya and Bala have reunited after a long time and fans can’t wait to see the magic the duo will bring to the silver screen.

Fans were quick to congratulate the actor on his new project. They filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Many even took time to congratulate director Bala on his birthday.

Suriya and Jyotika have produced Vanangaan under their 2D Entertainment company. Suriya and Bala had previously collaborated for Nadha in 2001 and Pithamagan in 2003.

Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju play crucial parts in Vanangaan. Other specifics about the cast are being kept under wraps for the time being. GV Prakash composed the soundtrack for the film, and Sathish Surya edited it.

Suriya and Bala have reunited with Vanangaan, 19 years after their previous collaboration Pithimagan. The 2003 action-drama film stars actor Chiyaan Vikram, who received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his towering leading performance.

The film, which starred Sangeetha and Laila as the two leading heroines, also won six Filmfare Awards (South), including Best Supporting Actor for Surya. It also received awards for Best Film, Best Director (Bala), Best Actor (Vikram), Best Actress (Laila), and Best Supporting Actress (Sangeetha).

Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram as the horrible drug lord Rolex. The actor will appear as the major antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram 3 and Kaithi 2.

