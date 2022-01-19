Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan Gets U/A Certificate From Censor Board

Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan has received a U/A certification from the Censor Board ahead of its release. This Tamil film, directed by Pandiraj, is all set to hit the silver screens on February 4. The film has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures and stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori will be seen in other pivotal roles in the film. The music composer for the film is D. Imman.

As the release date of Etharkkum Thunindhavan approaches, the makers are spending a lot of money on the promotions. Several promotional events have been organised in the last few days.

The film has 2-hour-31-minute long, the makers have revealed.

Reports claim that many violent scenes were removed after some members of the CBFC took exception to them.

Pandiraj’s last film, produced by Sun Pictures, starring Sivakarthikeyan was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Now, Pandiraj is coming with his next, starring Suriya in the lead. The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu both.

Suriya was last seen in a legal drama, Jai Bhim, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. The film was a major hit on the OTT.

