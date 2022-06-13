Suriya Thanks Makeup Artist For Creating His Rolex Look For Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Actor Suriya recently thanked the make-up artist, who turned him into Rolex, his character in the film Vikram. Suriya posted a photo of himself with Serena on Instagram, thanking her for creating the Rolex look. The post has crossed 11 lakh likes.

Suriya played the role of the villain and came in as a last-minute surprise for fans. He was the key to tying the movie Kaithi with Vikram. Suriya and his Rolex character were one of the main reasons for his mega success of Vikram.

In the climax, with the death of Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Rolex enters the screen in a stylish way.

Rolex’s entry, unprecedented beard and hairstyle were greatly admired. The blood on Suriya’s face splattered after him beheading one of the goons adds to the intensity of his looks and gives his character an amazing screen presence.

Suriya’s makeup was instrumental in establishing his villainy. As people are used to Suriya being a hero in his movies except for a few previous appearances as a villain, his role as Rolex was much loved by the audience. The movie is well established that Lokesh Kanagaraj is making a cinematic universe of Tamil movies and at the centre of the movies lies Rolex.

Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s joint efforts made Vikram a huge success. It is currently in its 2nd week in the theatres and has already amassed over Rs 300 crores globally. Vikram is expected to run for another 2 weeks as fans are looking forward to the film.

Vikram has received rave reviews not only in Tamil Nadu but also in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Following the success of the movie, Kamal presented Suriya with a Rolex watch and director Lokesh Kanagaraj with a Lexus car.

