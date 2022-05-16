Suriya to Play Cameo In Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. It’s Official Now

Kamal Haasan and Suriya are two of the leading actors in Tamil Cinema. For the last few days, rumours were rife that the two will share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. The action thriller, directed by Kanagaraj, will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film, Vikram, will the theatres on June 3. While the team is currently busy with the promotions, social media was buzzing with the news that Suriya might have a cameo in Vikram.

While rumours were doing rounds on social media, director Kanagaraj stepped in to clear the air. He told News 18 Tamil that Surya has made a special appearance in Vikram. The actor shot for his sequences recently in Chennai. It is reported that Suriya will appear in the climax of the film.

Advertisement

The rumours, in the first place, started after a video of Suriya hugging Kamal Haasan on the sets of Vikram went viral on social media.

Vikram is one of the most-awaited Tamil movies of 2022. On Sunday, May 15, the makers released its theatrical trailer on YouTube. Helmed by Kanagaraj, Vikram promises to be a high-octane action-thriller involving cops and gangsters.

Advertisement

Though the trailer hardly gives away the plot, it does offer a glimpse of the film’s grand-scale action sequences. Loaded with guns, explosions and gangsters, Vikram marks the maiden collaboration of Kamal Haasan, Sethupathi and Faasil. The film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das, among others.

Advertisement

Not many know that shooting for Vikram was supposed to be wrapped up by November 2021. However, the shoot got postponed after Kamal Haasan tested positive for coronavirus. The makers decided to shoot the entire schedule indoors - in a specially built set - keeping in mind Kamal Haasan’s health. A set comprising more than 50 damaged cars was shifted to Binny Mills in Chennai, to shoot the final schedule where a major action sequence was shot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.