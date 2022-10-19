Suriya’s Birthday Wish For Wife Jyothika Comes With Kaathal First-Look Posters; Check Here

Suriya and Jyothika are one of the power couples in the South Cinema. Be it celebrating each other’s achievements or loved-up posts, the two never fail to give us major goals. And, now, Suriya has penned a heartwarming note to celebrate Jyothika’s birthday. The actress turns 44 today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for the amazing actress.

Along with a birthday note for his beloved “Jeo" Suriya has given a shout-out to team Kaathal for the upcoming film."From day one, this film’s idea and every step taken by Director Jeo Baby and team Mammootty Kampany are so good. Wishing Mammukka, Jo and the team the best for Kaathal - The Core. Happy happy birthday Jo!!!" Suriya has also shared the first-look poster of Jyothika and Mammootty from the film.

With Kaathal - The Core, Jyothika returns to Malayalam cinema after almost thirteen years. It also marks her first on-screen pairing with megastar Mammootty. The film will be directed by Jeo Baby. Mammootty’s production company, Mammootty Kampany has backed the project. Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan’s home banner Wayfarer Films is in charge of the project’s distribution.

Kaathal - The Core is said to be a family drama. Sharing the posters of the film, Mammootty wrote “Here’s unveiling the title of Mammootty Kampany’s next project directed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal - The Core | Wishing a very happy birthday to Jyotika "

Before this, Jyothika has featured in two Malayalam films - Raakkilipattu and Seetha Kalyanam.

Jyothika also made it to the headlines when she was honoured with the National Film Awards for Soorarai Pottru under Best Feature Film category. Suriya also won the best actor award for his performance in the film. He shared the award with Ajay Devgn, who got it for Tanhaji.

Jyotika was last seen in Udanpirappe. Samuthirakani and M. Sasikumar were also part of the project. On the other hand, Mammootty’s last big screen appearance was in Rorschach.

