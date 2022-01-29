Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan to Hit Theatres in Feb. Other Films he is Working on

After delivering Jai Bhim, the courtroom drama that overtook all-time classics such as The Godfather and The Shawshank Redemption on IMDB, Surya Sivakumar has multiple exciting new projects lined up.

In a piece of exciting news for the fans of the much-loved actor, Suriya is all set to start the shooting for Siruthai Siva’s film. Suriya is a busy actor and his latest Etharkkum Thunindhavan, directed by Pandiraj, is set to come to theatres next month. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is set in a rural setting just like Pandiraj’s previous projects. In addition, he has added a lot of action scenes in the film.

The Suriya-Siva project was announced in 2019 and was supposed to go on floors after the director’s film with Ajith. Now, according to various media reports, the Suriya-Siva project will go on floors soon, and the sets are being erected in a film studio in Chennai.

The film is said to be loosely based on the shades of Siruthai Siva’s last two films Viswasam and the emotional drama Annaatthe.

Meanwhile, the actor has also joined hands with famous filmmaker Bala for an exciting project. For the unversed, this new project will mark the third collaboration between Suriya and Bala.

The actor-director duo had first teamed up for the film Nandha. Released in 2001, the film was a massive blockbuster at the box office and a big break in Suriya’s career. Then, they came together in 2003 for Pithamagan. This too was a big success and earned both a huge fan following. Fans are eagerly awaiting this film.

Moreover, Suriya also has Vaadivaasal with Vetri Maaran. The film bankrolled by Kalaipuli Thanu is based on the novel titled Vaadivaasal by Tamil writer CS Chellappa.

