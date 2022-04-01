Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan to Soon Stream on OTT. Check Platforms, Date

Suriya’s latest film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was released in theatres on March 10, is having a successful run at the box office in its third week. Now, the latest report doing rounds is that ET will soon be available on digital streaming platforms.

With two over-the-top platforms — Sun NXT and Netflix — bagging the post-theatrical streaming rights of the Suriya starrer, ET will be streaming on Netflix from April 7 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi language.

ET is the actor’s first theatrical release in three years. Directed by Pandiraj, the film is an emotional drama. It features Gang Leader fame Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Suriya in the lead role. In addition to lead actors, the film stars Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, among others. In the technical team, ET has Ratnavelu for cinematography, meanwhile, Iman offered the background score.

Advertisement

Suriya, who has not had much success in the last few years, released his hit film Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime instead of in theatres. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, and produced by Suriya, emerged as a super hit. The official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar has been announced.

Later, the actor released Jai Bhim on Amazon prime. The film gave him international-level recognition.

The courtroom drama went on to become the highest-rated movie on IMDB (Indian Movie DataBase). The film received a combined IMDB rating of 9.6 / 10. Picked up this spot with 53K Likes. An all-time classic film like The Shashank Redemption dropped to second place with a worldwide rating of 9.3 / 10.

On the professional front, Suriya has two promising projects in his kitty. The actor is currently working on Vaadivaasal and tentatively titled Suriya 41 with directors Vetri Maaran and Bala, respectively. It is known that the actor is going to shoot simultaneously for both upcoming films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.