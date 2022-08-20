Suriya's Jai Bhim Moves The Audience To Tears At Beijing International Film Festival

Suriya’s critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim was recently screened at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival. And it appears that the movie, a historical courtroom drama, brought the crowd to tears. The movie recently made it to the Tiantan Award 2022 formal selection. Jai Bhim was a finalist for the 94th Academy Awards, but it was not selected for the final list after being shortlisted for the Oscar preliminary nominations. Now, it has been winning accolades at the Beijing film festival, and according to reports, a teary-eyed audience gave it a standing ovation.

The lead actors of TJ Gnanavel’s film Jai Bhim are Suriya, Lijimol Jose, and Manikandan. Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Guru Somasundaram, MS Bhaskar, Jayaprakash, Kumaravel, and Ilavarasu round out the rest of the cast. Sean Roldan provided the film’s musical score. Philomin Raj did the editing, and SR Kathir did the cinematography.

The story is based on a real event that took place in 1993 and entailed a legal battle that Justice K Chandru led. Manikandan and Lijimol Jose played the young Irula couple Rajakannu and Sengeni, while Suriya played Justice Chandru in the movie.

After Rajakannu was detained on suspicion of stealing, the Tamil Nadu police physically abused and harassed him, which ultimately resulted in his death in police custody. The trial to seek justice for Rajakannu is the central theme of the story.

Jai Bhim was screened at a number of international film festivals and was also showcased under the world competition segment at the Pune International Film Festival. Jai Bhim has generated controversy since it refers to a certain group of people; a lawsuit was consequently brought against Suriya and TJ Gnanvel. However, the Madras High Court recently threw out the lawsuit since the filmmakers had already changed the contentious scenes.

