Suriya's Jai Bhim Row: Director TJ Gnanavel Apologises, Says 'Vanniyar Calendar' Was Not Intended

Director TJ Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim has recently got into huge controversy after Tamil Nadu’s political party Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) alleged that several scenes in the film had tarnished the image and targeted the Vanniyar Community. Actor Suriya confuted the allegations and said that the film’s intention was not to belittle any community.

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim has been premiered directly on OTT on November 2 and the film landed in multiple controversies soon after the release. Apparently, Vanniyar Sangam sent legal notice to Suriya, Jyothika, TJ Gnanavel and Amazon Prime Video over Jai Bhim row and demanded apology with Rs 5 crore compensation for defaming the community.

It all started with a scene in the film, holding a calendar with ‘Agni Kundam’ in the background, which is coincidentally also the symbol that represents Vanniyar Sangam and the community. Apart from demanding Rs 5 crore in damages, the Vanniyar Sangam has also sought the removal of the ‘defamatory scenes’. However, this got into a huge controversy making Jai Bhim an ‘international headline’ as well. Perhaps, Suriya fans and handful of film critics took to Twitter extending support to the actor and the film maker by using the hashtag #WeStandwithSuriya trending on social media.

In the meantime, TJ Gnanavel released a detailed statement on November 21 in Tamil offering an apology for any unintended hurt the film might’ve caused. He said, ‘It has been once again proved that the Tamil land would always welcome good efforts. Thanks to everyone who gave the biggest welcome to the film ‘Jai Bhim’. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu lauded the film and fulfilled the purpose of the film by taking concrete steps to fulfill the long standing demands of the tribal people.

The film Jai Bhim received a warm welcome from all quarters. Likewise, some of the negative comments that arose for this film were somewhat unexpected. I was unaware that a calendar hung in the background would be understood as referring to a community. The purpose of the calendar is to reflect the period of 1995, and it is not the intention of any of us to show it as a symbol of a particular community. None of us registered the calendar either during the shoot or the post-production. Even if we had noticed it before release, we would have changed it instantly,’ he pointed.

Further he said that before anyone could ask, the calendar visual was changed and they hoped everyone would understand that they had no personal motive. ‘As a director I am solely responsible for the matter. It is unfortunate that the actor and producer Suriya is being forced to take responsibility,’ Gnanavel added.

His statement further read, ‘As a producer and actor in this film, Suriya aimed to bring the plight of the tribal people to all. Meanwhile, as a director I would like to record my regret for the inconvenience caused to him. I firmly believe that the film is an art form that brings about harmony between all communities. I would like to reiterate that there is no intention of insulting any individual or any particular community in the making of this film. For this, I express my heartfelt regret to those who were depressed and hurt. And my heartfelt thanks to the film industry, politicians, social activists, movements, Press, and all the friends who have supported us during difficult times,’ he wrote.

Here’s TJ Gnanavel’s statement:

The film Jai Bhim follows the real-life story of members of the Irular community in Tamil Nadu, who were subjected to custodial torture during the mid of ’90s.

