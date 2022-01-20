Suriya's Jai Bhim to be Screened at Noida Film Festival on January 23

Suriya-starrer Tamil legal drama Jai Bhim will be screened at the 9th Noida Film Festival starting from January 23. Jai Bhim was released on 2 November 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. The T.J.Gnanavel directorial was bankrolled by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment. The news of the super hit film being selected for the upcoming film festival in Noida has been shared by BA Raju’s Team Twitter handle.

BA Raju’s Team tweet reads, “Another feather in the cap, film Jai Bhim has been officially selected into the Noida Film Fest."

Advertisement

Besides Suriya, the film stars Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh.

The story of the film is based on a true incident of discrimination against a tribal group in 1993. The film’s release had also sparked controversy after certain groups claimed that Jai Bhim had defamed a particular community. Despite that, the film has managed to attract an audience because of its amazing story.

Earlier, Suriya had stolen the hearts of Telugu cine fans with A. R. Murugadoss directorial film Ghajini in 2005.

Some media reports also claim that the Jai Bhim will be sent for Oscar Awards as it has become the most searched film on Google in 2021. Recently, a scene from the film was uploaded on Oscar’s official YouTube channel, Scene at the Academy. This is for the very first time that a Tamil film video has been posted on the Oscar YouTube Channel.

Oscars link:

Advertisement

As per IMDb ratings, Jai Bhim is the highest rated movie with a rating of 9.6/10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.