Suriya's Jai Bhim to Get a Sequel? Producer Rajsekar Pandian Shares Update

Suriya’s Jai Bhim was a rage when it was released and received appreciation from critics and audiences alike. The film dealt with police brutality against a marginalised community and is based on a real-life lawyer K Chandru. Besides Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan and Prakash Raj among others played pivotal roles in the film. Now, reports are doing the rounds about the sequel of the film.

During a media interaction at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, the producer of the film Rajsekar Pandian confirmed that the film is getting a sequel, reported Pinkvilla. It is reportedly being planned as a franchise. “They are in the pipeline since the discussions have already started," the producer said.

The director of the film, T. J. Gnanavel also opened up about joining hands with Suriya for the film and revealed that he had approached the actor yo produce the film, however, he was so moved by the subject that he wanted to play the role of the advocate in the film. Talking further about the film, he added, “In real life, there are no heroes. One has to be their own hero by empowering themselves through education. My movie will achieve its real goal only when all the oppressed are empowered."

The film Jai Bhim follows the real-life story of members of the Irular community in Tamil Nadu, who were subjected to custodial torture during the mid of ’90s.

Talking of Suriya, the actor will be seen in Suriya 42. The project which went on the floors in August this year has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs. The makers have already concluded the first schedule of the untitled dram in Goa and Chennai, and now, the newest buzz is that the team will be flying off to Sri Lanka to film the new schedule of the movie.

