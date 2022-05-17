Suriya's Photo From Vikram's Set Goes Viral; Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Meets Acid Attack Survivor

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram is making headlines even before its release. The film that casts three big names in the industry, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Apart from the star-studded cast, the film will witness Suriya in a cameo and the director has recently confirmed the news.

Ever since Munawar Faruqui won the controversial reality show Lock Upp, he has been winning hearts. On Monday, the comedian took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture of his meeting with acid attack survivor Daulat Bi Khan. “Daulat Bi in inspiration and hope. Great meeting you aur duaoon ke le liye shukriya," he wrote.

After Kim Taehyung, BTS member Kim Seokjin shared his reason for including the tracks Moon and Jamais Vu in their upcoming anthology album Proof, and Mr World Wide Handsome’s audio is nothing short of a love letter for ARMYs. Calling him and ARMYs inseparable, he expressed that they are BTS’ and his living proof. He began by saying, “I wanted to include “Moon" and “Jamais Vu" so that you could give them another listen."

Mika Singh is all set to find a perfect match for himself. The singer is gearing up for ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’. The show will premiere on Star Bharat on June 19 and the shooting for the same has reportedly begun. Recently, Mika’s brother and popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi reached Jodhpur for his brother’s Swayamvar. He was accompanied by comedian Kapil Sharma too.

Son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur is the paparazzi’s favourite. The five-year-old was most recently spotted spending some fun time at an amusement park in Mumbai. Dressed in a yellow t-shirt and a pair of black pants, Taimur visited a gaming zone in THE CITY. Kareena shared a glimpse of Taimur indulging in the fun activity of climbing a wall at the amusement park and turned a cheerleader for her little one. Along with the video, she wrote, “Amazing."

