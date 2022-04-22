Suriya's Son Dev To Soon Make His Film Debut? What We Know

There have been numerous instances in Indian cinema when generations of a family follow the tradition of being associated with films and becoming actors. They follow the footsteps of their fathers or forefathers or mothers and continue their legacy. The famed Kapoor clan of Bollywood and the Nandamuri family in Tollywood are examples.

We have seen similar instances in Tamil cinema as well and at present, another very young actor is about to carry on the family’s legacy from a very tender age. Following the footsteps of Tamil actor Sivakumar, his sons Suriya and Karthi have become two of the leading actors in Tamil cinema. And now, apparently, the next generation is ready to join the bandwagon as Suriya’s son Dev will follow in his father’s footsteps.

The latest photo of Dev and another boy with director Pradeep Ranganathan has been circulating on social media. This photo has sparked the interest of fans on the internet and the people speculating that the director is explaining a scene to Dev. According to reports, Dev may make his acting debut in filmmaker Pradeep Rangathan’s forthcoming flick. The title of the film has yet to be revealed. The photo has led to speculations among fans and an official confirmation is still awaited.

Since his birth, Dev, the son of Suriya and Jyothika, has been in the spotlight. Suriya previously revealed that his 11-year-old son Dev was able to analyse his recent film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was released in theatres in 2022. He went on to say that his son was able to comprehend the film and enjoyed it. Jyothika has stated in various interviews that she and her husband never let their children Diya and Dev watch a lot of movies. She also added she never lets them watch films that are not suitable for their age.

