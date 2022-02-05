Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Release In Theatres After 15 Months Of OTT Streaming

Generally, a film is released on the OTT platforms after its theatrical run. However, Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya on the other hand, first streamed on OTT platform and now it has hit the big screen in theatres. The film has been released in theatres in Tamil Nadu, after around 15 months of its OTT release. Suriya’s 2020 release was one of the most critically lauded Tamil films.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film did not have a theatre release and instead saw a direct streaming on Amazon Prime Video, on November 12, 2020.

Soorarai Pottru was re-released in theatres on February 4. The film is presently being shown with special permission in a Madurai theatre called Midland Theatre, marking it as a wonderful treat for Suriya lovers. Many photographs and videos taken in front of Madurai’s Midland Theatres went viral on social media. Massive numbers of people gathered outside the theatre. Fans couldn’t hide their delight as they celebrated the film’s re-release in Madurai.

According to reports, a few more Madurai theatres screened the film and the movie’s theatre rights are expected to be bought by distributors for other areas of Tamil Nadu as well.

Suriya and Guneet Monga jointly produced the 2020 film under their banners, 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, respectively. The movie is helmed by Sudha Kongara. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in significant roles, apart from Suriya. Joining the cast Urvashi, Mohan Babu and Karunas in supporting roles also left an impression with their performances. The 78th Golden Globe Awards recognised Soorarai Pottru as one of ten films from India that were exhibited in the best foreign film category.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru has created much enthusiasm. Filmmaker Sudha Kongara, will also helm the Hindi adaptation and Akshay Kumar is expected to play the protagonist. However, the official announcement related to the film’s cast is yet to be made by the makers.

