SURPRISE! Maanvi Gagroo Marries Kumar Varun In a Secret Ceremony, Wedding Pics Out

What a surprise! Maanvi Gagroo has tied the knot with comedian Kumar Varun. The actress took to her Instagram and revealed they had an intimate wedding ceremony and shared pictures from the wedding. “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.

Happy #2323 #KGotVi," she captioned the post.

The Four More Shots Please star opted for a simple indoor wedding ceremony. For her wedding, Maanvi draped a gorgeous red saree while Varun wore a white sherwani. He completed his look with a turban while Maanvi sported a veil.

The post received much love from friends and fans. Hina Khan wrote, “Many congratulations love

Bless." Gauahar Khan commented, “Many congratulations ❤️ god bless." Jitendra Kumar wrote, “Congrats to both of you." Four More Shots Please stars also sent their love to the couple. Bani J commented with heart emojis. Sayani Gupta wrote, “Woohoooo babyyyyy and baby’s babyyyy @maanvigagroo @randomvarun ❤️❤️ I love you so much!" Mouni Roy wrote, “Wish you both the happiest most prosperous journey ahead." Maanvi had announced that she got engaged last month.

On the work front, Maanvi was last seen in Arunabh Kumar’s Pitchers season 2 alongside Naveen Kastauria and Abhay Mahajan. Maanvi is known for her performance in the much-acclaimed series Four More Shots Please, where she gained major recognition for essaying the role of Siddhi Patel. The series also starred Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar and many more. Apart from this, the actress has played supporting roles in movies such as PK, No One Called Jessica, and Kill Dil.

Congratulations, Maanvi and KV!

