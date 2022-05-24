Home » News » Movies » Survivor in 2017 Sexual Assault Case Against Actor Dileep Approaches Kerala High Court for Fair Investigation

The survivor in the 2017 Kerala actor sexual assault case, in which actor Dileep is an accused, has moved the High Court alleging foul play in the investigation.
In her petition, the survivor has alleged that the accused actor Dileep is using his influence to interfere in the sexual assault case.

Neethu Reghukumar| News18.com
Updated: May 24, 2022, 15:33 IST

The survivor in the 2017 actress sexual assault case has approached Kerala High court seeking its interference as she alleges there is political interference and move to derail the probe. She has also made some serious allegations against the presiding officer in the trial court.

In the petition, the survivor alleged, “The illegal conduct of the Presiding Officer of the lower court clearly establishes that she has some vested interest to save the culprits."

In her petition the survivor said that the Kerala government which gave support to the cause of the survivor at the initial stages and allowed a fair investigation in the case by police officers of high integrity and took credit of the investigation politically, has backtracked from its constitutional legal commitment of conducting a free, fair and complete investigation in the case.

In the petition, she alleged that the accused actor Dileep is highly influential directly and through his related sources has unlawfully influenced some of the politicians in the ruling front and attempting to interfere with further investigation in this case and prematurely close the same.

The petition further stated that against all ethics and legal norms the Advocates of the Dileep interfered with the administration of

justice by tampering the evidence in this case and illegally influenced the material witnesses in this case and evidences in this regard has already come in public domain.

In her petition she stated that Since it is clear from records that the illegal access/tampering was done while the memory card was in judicial custody it is the legal liability and responsibility of the trial court and this Court to see that an investigation in this matter is highly necessary to ensure fair trial in the pending case.

The survivor in her petition said that though the FSL authorities submitted report before the trial judge the trial Judge did not take any action to find out who is the culprit who tampered the memory card which has the visuals of the attack.

Neethu Reghukumar Neethu Reghukumar, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, has 12 years of experience in both print and broadcast journalism. She covers politics, crime, health in Kerala, and has extensively reported on floods and Sabarimala agitation. Follow her @Neethureghu

first published: May 24, 2022, 15:33 IST