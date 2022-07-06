Surya Namaskar: A Step-By-Step Guide For Beginners

Practising Surya namaskar or sun salutation pose in the morning proves to be beneficial for your health, mind and body. While doing surya namaskar, you perform 12 different yoga asanas. It is an excellent cardio exercise, which works to increase the capacity of your lungs as well as make the muscles strong and flexible.

Surya namaskar activates all your muscles. Today, during a News18 Facebook live session, yoga instructor Savita Yadav, shared the steps to do Surya namaskar. She suggested that before doing Surya namaskar, one should sit straight on the yoga mat and focus on their breathing and chant Om. She also suggested doing anulom vilom.

Now, let’s take a look at the steps of doing Surya namaskar:

1. Pranamasana (Prayer pose)

Stand straight on the mat and keep your legs together. Expand your chest and relax your shoulders. Breath in and lift your arms up from the sides and as you exhale, bring your palms together in front in a prayer position.

2. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised arm pose)

Stand in the salutation position, raise your hands over the head and move them backwards. Also, tilt your waist backwards.

3. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend pose)

Exhale slowly and lean forward to touch your toes or the feet with your hands. In this pose, your head should touch the knees. If your head is not able to touch the knees, then you can bend as much as you can.

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Breathe in and push your right leg back and bring the right knee on the floor. Place your palms straight on the ground and look at the front with your head up.

5. Dandasana (Stick pose)

Keeping both your hands and feet straight and in the same line, get into the stage of doing push-ups.

6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Salute with eight parts pose)

Bring both your palms, chest, knees and feet to the ground. Stay in this state for a while.

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Place your palms on the ground and tilt your neck backwards, with the abdomen touching the

ground.

8. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

For this pose, keep your feet straight on the ground. Now, raise the hip upwards. Keep your shoulders straight and your mouth inwards.

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

For Ashwa Sanchalanasana, bring the left leg backwards and keep the knee connected to the ground.

Now bend your other leg and touch the ground with your palms. Keep your head upwards.

10. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Exhale slowly and lean forward to touch your toes or the feet with your hands. In this pose, your head should touch the knees. If your head is not able to touch the knees, then you can bend as much as you can.

11. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised arm pose)

Stand in the salutation position, raise your hands over the head and move them backwards. Also tilt your waist backwards.

12. Pranamasana (Salutation pose)

Stand up straight and look forward with your hands doing the prayer pose.

