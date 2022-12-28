Sushant Singh Rajput Case Needs Closure, Says Shekhar Suman After Shocking Murder Claim Surfaces

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, back in 2020, sent shockwaves throughout the entire country. At the time, his death was examined by three investigating agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Now, nearly two years after Sushant’s demise, a hospital staff who was a part of his post-mortem examination at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital has raised suspicion over the nature of his death. Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary attendant at the hospital, claimed that he saw several fractures on the actor’s body hinting that his apparent suicide was actually a “murder".

Shekhar Suman, who has been at the forefront to seek justice for the late actor, reacted to the recent claims on Twitter. He urged CBI to take note of this new lead. He explained how the new reports could be helpful in unraveling the conspiracy behind the death.

Advertisement

“In view of Roop Kumar Shah’s sensational statement, regarding SSR’s supposed suicide, we urge the CBI to take cognizance of his revelations immediately. It’s a definite lead that would lead to unraveling of the conspiracy. SSR case needs closure and justice," tweeted Suman.

Even the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a note on Instagram in light of the new allegations. “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet," she stated.

Earlier this week, Roopkumar Shah claimed he was present at the time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and said that there were five bodies in the hospital at the time, of which one was a VIP. “When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure," Roopkumar Shah told TV9.

Advertisement

He alleged that the marks of strangulation that he saw on the body of Sushant were different from those that appear due to hanging. Shah claimed that he informed his higher-ups about the marks but he was ignored and only asked to click photos of the body as per their order.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. The CBI examining any chances of foul play, previously stated that their investigation was inconclusive.

Read all the Latest Movies News here