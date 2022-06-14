Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Know The People Actor Was Closest To

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput may not be in this world anymore, but he is alive in the hearts of his acquaintances, family, close friends, and fans. Whatever role Sushant took, he played it with much enthusiasm on the silver screen.

Today, June 14, marks the second death anniversary of the actor.

It is said that a child is closest to his mother, but Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother died when he was young. Her passing had a great impact on him. The actor became very close to his father and sisters. He often used to express his love for them by sharing pictures with his family on his social media handles.

Who was on the list of close friends of Sushant Singh Rajput?

Father and sisters

Sushant Singh Rajput was very close to his father. As long as the actor was alive, he often shared pictures with his father. Apart from this, Sushant also loved his four sisters very much. A glimpse of which can also be seen on his Instagram. Some pictures available on social media prove how close Sushant was to his sisters.

The late actor’s brother-in-law and sisters’ children were also very dear to Sushant. Sushant’s elder sister Shweta, her husband, and her children used to spend a lot of quality time with Sushant. Sushant’s sister Shweta often shares throwback pictures of her late brother with her child.

The actor died at the age of 34 in 2020. Sushant was found hanging in the bedroom of his Mumbai apartment. Soon after the news of the actor’s demise broke out, it sent shock waves across the country.

